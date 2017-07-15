China’s Feng grabs early lead at US Women’s Open

New York

China’s Feng Shanshan remained atop the leaderboard Friday morning after the conclusion of the storm-interrupted opening round of the US Women’s Open.

Sixth-ranked Feng, seeking her second major crown after the 2012 LPGA Championship, fired a bogey-free six-under-par 66 Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead over South Korean Amy Yang after 18 holes.

Darkness halted play with several contenders still on the course at US President Donald Trump’s golf resort, Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, but none could overtake Feng and Yang. Japan’s Rumi Yoshiba completed her first round Friday to share third with world number one Ryu So-Yeon of South Korea and former world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand on 68.

Yoshiba, who started on the back nine, overcame a double bogey at 18, with seven birdies and a bogey. She birdied three of her final five holes, although the run also included a bogey at the par-3 seventh hole.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda joined a pack on 69 Friday morning that included seven players despite a closing bogey. Claiming a share of 13th on 70 Friday morning were Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Americans Marissa Steen and Nelly Korda. Protests remain possible at the event with Trump scheduled to spend the weekend at the Bedminster facility.

The US Golf Association already has come under fire for failing to move the richest tournament in women’s golf after Trump’s controversial comments about women during his presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, “after that I felt comfortable about everything because my ball striking has been pretty good, but I was struggling a little bit about my putting.

“I made a little bit (of an) adjustment with my coach after I got here on putting. Then I’m rolling the ball into the holes now. I’m really happy about the round, 66. That’s my low score in US Open ever so hopefully I can keep it going.”—AFP