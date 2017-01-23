China’s economy grows 6.7pc, remains global growth driver

Beijing

China’s economy ended 2016 on a positive note, supported by consumer spending and a booming property market, and remained a key engine for global economic expansion.

China’s economy grew 6.7 percent year on year in 2016, a slowdown from the 6.9-percent growth registered in 2015, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed recently. The growth, although it was China’s slowest annual expansion in 26 years, is likely to top all other major economies, according to a report released January 16 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It was in line with China’s official target range of 6.5 to 7 percent for 2016 and much stronger than some doom-mongers had predicted at the start of 2016, when concerns about a collapse in China’s growth rocked global financial markets.

The figure represents a medium-high level of growth and China’s economy continued to run within a reasonable range, with its structure further optimized and development model transformed, NBS chief Ning Jizhe said at a press conference.x The NBS said the figure indicated “a good start” for the country’s goal of achieving at least 6.5-percent annual growth during the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020).

China’s economy has entered a new phase, which Chinese leaders have dubbed the “new normal,” as the country tries to transition its export- and investment-driven growth model into one that draws strength from consumption, innovation and the service sector. Such a transition is bound to be painful and bumpy. Yet, there are plenty of indications that China is progressing in the right direction. Gross domestic product totaled 74.41 trillion yuan (about 10.83 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2016, with the service sector accounting for 51.6 percent.—Xinhua