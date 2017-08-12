China’s commitment to CPEC

IT is because of the active and sustained interest of the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong that some misperceptions and misunderstandings about the monumental project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been removed, various projects are having smooth sailing and they are being implemented as per schedule despite hiccups caused by political instability in Pakistan. The vibrant ambassador reiterated commitment of his country on Thursday to help building a stronger, stable and developed Pakistan.

Delivering an exclusive talk on the topic of ‘Pakistan-China Relations: CPEC and Beyond CPEC’ which was organised by Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, Sun Weidong described CPEC as a win win scenario both for China and Pakistan and pointed out towards successful implementation of early harvest projects including five energy plants already established, six more in progress besides a number of on-going highways and motorways. As against the propaganda unleashed by some circles, it was heartening to hear from the envoy that about 60,000 Pakistani workers have already employed by Chinese enterprises under and outside the umbrella of CPEC. These Chinese companies, according to the ambassador, were not only bringing the investment as well as the tax revenue to Pakistan, but also playing an important role of transforming locals into skilled and productive workforce in numerous areas. This is just a glimpse of how the CPEC has started transforming lives of individuals, communities and regions and one can imagine its full impact and benefits once all the projects planned under the umbrella of CPEC are successfully implemented especially establishment of industrial zones and full development and utilisation of Gwadar port. It is also a fact that now China is offering abundant scholarship opportunities to Pakistani students for higher education in that country so that they are equipped with necessary knowledge and know-how to fully take advantage of the emerging opportunities. We hope that the Planning Commission, in coordination with provinces, would have brainstorming session with academia and experts in different fields to identify more schemes and how these could be exploited to the advantage of Pakistan.

Related