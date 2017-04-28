China’s cargo spacecraft completes in orbit refueling

Beijing

China’s Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft and Tiangong-2 space lab completed their first in-orbit refueling at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, another success of the Tianzhou-1 mission. Mastering the technique of refueling in space will help the country to build a permanent space station. China is the third country, besides Russia and the United States, to master refueling in space.

The in-orbit refueling, under control of technicians on Earth, takes about five days. A second refueling in space will be conducted in June.—Xinhua