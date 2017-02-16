China’s Ansteel Group to participate in PSM bidding

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Chinese steel giant company, Ansteel Group has expressed intention to participate in the bidding process for the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC).

Ansteel Group Corporation was originated from the combination of Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation and Panzhihua Iron & Steel Group Corporation in May 2010. Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation was the first large-sized steel maker and the earliest steel production base created after New China was proclaimed.

Therefore, it was known as the “Cradle of the Chinese Steel Industry” and the “Eldest Son of the Steel Industry of the Republic”; Pangang is the largest vanadium maker in China and second largest in the world, the largest titanium raw material production base and also an important production base of titanium pigment, railway steel, seamless pipe and special steel.

According to Privatisation Commission, the representatives of M/s Ansteel Group held a detailed meeting with Secretary Privatisation Commission Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, here on Thursday to discuss the updates on the Privatisation of PSMC. M/s Ansteel expressed eagerness to participate in the bidding process and requested to keep them updated on further developments regarding the transaction.

The Secretary, PC assured that the GoP was very keen on processing the transaction at the earliest in order to make the Mill functional, reduce fiscal burden on the exchequer and ensure employee welfare. M/s Ansteel reassured its interest and commitment to revive the Pakistan Steel Mill and contribute towards economic development of the country.

It is pertinent to note here that Ansteel Group has formed cross-regional, multi-base and international operation layout and became a steel enterprise with the most complete layout and the greatest resources advantages in China.

Ansteel Group was awarded the “Innovative Enterprise” title by the State, “National Model Unit of Intellectual Property Right Among Enterprises and Institutions ” in the first batch, Achievement Award of Enterprise Technological Center determined by the state and the first steel enterprise with complete capacity of technology export in China. Ansteel Group has the production capacity of 38.60 million tons of raw steel and pig iron.