China’s Anhui group to invest in Pakistan

Beijing

Anhui foreign economic construction group Co. Ltd (AFECC) has shown its willingness to launch the mega projects in Pakistan and other South Asian countries, under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

One Belt One Road (OBOR) has provided opportunities to Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan at a large scale, taking advantage of CPEC.

Vice president of AFECC, Li Huifang told a visiting media delegation that the group since its establishment in 1992, has been actively responding to the strategic call for “Going global” and successively undertaken nearly 100 large-medium projects in around 30 countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, Central and South America.

She said investment climate in Pakistan is very attractive and their group was keen to tap investment and business opportunities in different sectors, especially in infrastructure development.

The Chinese companies appreciate Pakistan’s efforts for providing friendly environment for international investment in the country.

AFECC was committed to take advantages of pro-investment and pro-business policies by Pakistani government, Huifang added.

She also said that their group was also willing to be a part of Chinese companies working in Pakistan for its socio-economic development.—INP