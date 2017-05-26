China working with Pakistan for recovery of nationals

Balochistan forms team for investigation

Beijing/Quetta

The Chinese government will work with the Pakistani side to make every effort to rescue two Chinese nationals abducted Wednesday in Quetta, a China Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing that the Chinese government attached great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals overseas and denounced abduction in all its forms, Xinhua reported.

“The Chinese government has maintained close communication with Pakistan since the abduction took place and urged Pakistan to take all necessary measures to secure the early release of the hostages,” Lu said.

He said that China called on Pakistan to take further steps to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Pakistan.

“The Chinese government will work with the Pakistani side to spare no efforts to rescue the two nationals at an early date,” the spokesperson said.

According to reports, a couple who were teaching Chinese in Pakistan were kidnapped by unknown gunmen Wednesday afternoon in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan Province.

The kidnappers, disguised as police, initially took away three Chinese, two women and a man, but a passerby named Muhammad Zahir helped one of the women escape.

Police and other law enforcement agencies launched a search and rescue operation in Quetta and its adjoining areas Wednesday evening.—Xinhua

NNI from Quetta: Inspector General in Balochistan on Thursday formed a three-member team to investigate kidnapping of Chinese nationals in Quetta.

According to details, the security officers, supervised by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) head, have launched an operation in Jinnah Town and its adjoining areas to recover the victims.

Earlier on Wednesday, unidentified armed men abducted two Chinese nations in Jinnah Town area while firing left their personal guard injured. The two foreign citizens were teachers of Chinese language.

Civil and military leadership of Pakistan have assured China of providing security to her nationals working here after the historic $57 billion investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was announced. The corridor is a part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) mega project helmed by China.

Razza Cheema, Quetta police chief, confirmed the attack and said another Chinese woman narrowly evaded the kidnappers outside a language centre in Jinnah, on the outskirts of the city near Quetta’s international airport. “Armed men took the couple into custody at gunpoint when they were coming out from the centre,” Cheema said. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the citizens were in Pakistan over CPEC or other enterprises.