China white paper on Asia-Pacific security coop issued

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China on Wednesday issued a white paper on policies related to Asia-Pacific security cooperation, which also clarified the nation’s stance on issues of regional concern.

The white paper, “China’s Policies on Asia-Pacific Security Cooperation,” was released by the State Council Information Office. China is prepared to take on greater responsibilities for regional and global security, and provide more public security services to the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, it said.

Outlining China’s concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, the white paper explained the Chinese approach to achieving peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The policy package includes the promotion of common development; the building of partnerships; improvement of existing multilateral frameworks; rule-setting; military exchanges; and proper settlement of differences.

“China is a staunch force in Asia-Pacific security, and its policies are particularly relevant as Asia-Pacific is the only enviable, tranquil place in the world if you take into account of Brexit, refugees, populism, terrorist attacks, Syria and uncertain U.S. domestic politics,” said Liu Qing with China Institute of International Studies.

Noting the role that major countries in the region play in maintaining peace and development, the white paper urged them to reject the Cold War mentality, respect others’ legitimate interests and concerns and to pursue positive interactions.

“Small- and medium-sized countries need not and should not take sides among big countries,” the white paper said. China said it supports the creation of international and regional rules set through discussion with all countries concerned rather than being dictated by any particular country.

Rules of individual countries should not automatically become “international rules,” and countries should not be allowed to violate the lawful rights and interests of others under the pretext of rule of law, according to the white paper.

“China has contributed to the generally stable relations among major countries in the region by maintaining positive interactions with the United States, Russia, India and improving ties with Japan,” Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said at a briefing on the white paper.