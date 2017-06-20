China to welcome expansion of BRICS: Wang Yi

Beijing

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has once again advocated to enhance the circle of friends by inviting other developing and emerging economies to be a part of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa).

While addressing a press conference on Monday with his Brazilian, Russian and South African counter parts and Indian minister for state for external affairs, he announced that China has been developing a mechanism for the membership of other countries in the BRICS.

He told that China was ready to host the 9th BRICS summit in Xiamen this year which will be having greater impact on unity, cooperation and deepening pragmatic collaboration.

He also said the BRICS countries, faced with increasing uncertainties in the international situation, should unite more closely and play a leading role in building a community of shared future for the mankind.

He added that BRICS countries must cooperate under all other multilateral frameworks to make contribution to peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

China is willing to deepen coordination with member countries to enhance strategic trust, boost economic and financial cooperation, increase cultural and people-to-people exchanges and strengthen the cooperation mechanism among the BRICS countries, with a view to making preparation for the upcoming 2017 BRICS Summit to be held in Xiamen, he said.

In the last ten years, BRICS has played vital role in achieving the shared prosperity for bright future of mankind, Wag went on saying.

While answering a question about counter terrorism coordination among member countries, he said that China opposes terrorism in its every type and manifestation. China has played an active and constructive role in counter terrorism efforts throughout the history and more coordinated efforts are required to snub terrorism activities.

At the press conference, Indian minister of state for external affairs, Russian, Brazilian and South African foreign ministers also spoke highly about the coordinated efforts to improve the overall outlook of international sluggish economy and to remove the obstacles for free trade.—Agencies