China warns India to withdraw forces

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has made a formal protest after accusing Indian border guards of crossing from Sikkim state into its Tibetan territory, China s foreign ministry said Tuesday. “Our position to uphold our territorial sovereignty is unwavering,” spokesman Lu Kang told a regular briefing, adding China has lodged “solemn representations” with India. “We hope that the Indian side can work with China in the same direction and take actions to withdraw the personnel who have overstepped and trespassed into Chinese borders.” A statement posted on the Chinese defence ministry’s social media account said it had “seriously endangered peace and tranquility in the border areas”. The Indian military has “unilaterally stirred up trouble” by obstructing road building activities on the Chinese side of the border separating Sikkim and the Tibetan region, it said.

Indian media said China had turned back 50 pilgrims trying to cross into Tibet to visit a mountain revered as the home of the Hindu god Shiva. Authorities there normally allow the annual pilgrimage to go ahead.

In an earlier statement, China s foreign ministry called on India to “immediately withdraw their border troops that have crossed the boundary, conduct a thorough investigation into this and safeguard peace and tranquility of the Sikkim section”.