China warns India not to harbour illusions in border stand-off

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has warned India not to “push its luck” by underestimating Beijing’s determination to safeguard what it considers sovereign Chinese territory, amid an ongoing standoff between the two neighbours over a contested region high in the Himalayas.

Defense ministry spokesman Col. Wu Qian on Monday reiterated China’s demand that Indian troops pull back from the Doklam Plateau, an area also claimed by Indian ally Bhutan where Chinese teams had been building a road toward India’s border.

“China’s determination and resolve to safeguard national security and sovereignty is unshakable,” Wu said at a news conference to mark the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army.

“Here is a wish to remind India, do not push your luck and cling to any fantasies,” Wu said. “Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the People’s Liberation Army is hard,” ministry spokesman said, adding that its ability to defend China’s territory and sovereignty had “constantly strengthened”.

“The 90-year history of the PLA has proved but one thing: that our military means to secure our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has strengthened and our determination has never wavered. It is easier to shake a mountain than to shake the PLA.”

“We strongly urge India to take practical steps to correct its mistake, cease provocations, and meet China halfway in jointly safeguarding the border region’s peace and tranquillity,” he said.