China voices concern over killing of its nationals

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying said they are working to learn and verify about the alleged killing of two kidnapped Chinese nationals in Pakistan through various channels, including working with Pakistani authorities. “We have taken note of relevant reports and we express our grave concern. We have been trying to rescue the two kidnapped hostages over the past days,” A young Chinese couple teaching Mandarin in Balochistan was kidnapped from Quetta’s Jinnah town in the last week of May, triggering alarm in Beijing. “The Chinese side is firmly opposed to the acts of kidnapping civilians in any form, as well as terrorism and extreme violence in any form”. Earlier Islamic State (ISIS) said it has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Balochistan province last month, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said on Thursday.