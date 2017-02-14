China, US, Iran condemn Lahore explosion

Solidarity with Pakistan expressed

Islamabad

The Chinese embassy here in a statement says the embassy was shocked to learn that a deadly suicide bombing in Lahore on February 13 had caused severe casualties. “We condemn this terrorist attack and extend deep condolences to the victims” the statement said, adding we honor the law-enforcement officials who sacrificed lives in the explosion.”

Conveying his country’s serious concern over the act of terrorism, a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Tuesday expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and the people. The spokesman appreciated Pakistan’s concerted endeavour to combat terrorism.

In Washington, acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that US strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lahore. “ We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families”, Toner said.

Mark Toner further said that the US government stands in solidarity with Government of Pakistan, its security forces, and the Pakistani people in their fight against terrorism. He added America stood by its stance on peace in South Asia.

The embassy of Iran in Islamabad, condemning the suicide bombers’ s attack in Lahore offered condolences to Government and people of Pakistan over this sad incident.

“May Allah Almighty rest the souls of the victims of this terrorist attack in peace and grant earlier recovery to the injured, forbearance to the bereaved and affected families”.