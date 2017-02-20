China, UK agree to strengthen security coop

Beijing

China and Britain held their second high-level security dialogue in London, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation in security and law enforcement.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Wang Yongqing, secretary-general of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Mark Lyall Grant, national security advisor to the British prime minister.

During the dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on the fight against terrorism, extremism, organized crime and the protection of cyber security.

Chinese and British delegates also discussed international and regional security issues of common concern, and have reached important consensus on cooperation in fields such as fighting terrorist threats, cyber terrorism, human trafficking, telecommunication fraud, financial crimes and pursuing escapees.

The two sides fully recognized the cooperative achievements since the first security dialogue, which was held last June. They agreed that facing the grim and complicated international security situation, China and Britain should further implement the important consensus reached by the Chinese and British leaders on deepening cooperation in security and law enforcement.

China and Britain should expand their cooperative areas and enrich their cooperative style, so as to build a “golden age” for law enforcement and security cooperation, the delegates said.

The dialogue was an implementation of the China-UK Joint Declaration on Building a Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century issued in October 2015 and is of great significance for mutual security cooperation.—Xinhua