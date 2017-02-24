China to synergize uplift strategies with Italy

Beijing

China is willing to synergize development strategies with Italy to promote a balanced growth of trade and investment, Premier Li Keqiang said here Friday.

Li’s remarks came as he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li called on both countries to make mid- and long-term development plans, enhance exchanges of innovation policies as well as cooperation on research and development.

He also suggested both countries explore cooperation in third markets and expand the number of overseas students and interns.

China hopes Italy can be an active role in ensuring the EU fulfills its obligations under the Protocol on China’s Accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Li said.

Mattarella, who is on a state visit to China from Tuesday to Sunday, said Italy and China share a broad consensus and enjoy great potential for cooperation.

Italy is ready to work with China to enhance high-level exchanges, make new economic cooperation action plan and explore cooperation in areas of infrastructure construction, science and technology, environmental protection, innovation and increase bilateral trade and investment.

He said he hopes the bilateral ties can reach a new level around 2020 when Italy and China will celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Italy is willing to play an active role in EU-China relations, he added.—Xinhua