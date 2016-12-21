China to stand by Pak through thick and thin: Zheng Xiaosong

Islamabad

Communist Party of China (CPC) will stand by Pakistan through thick and thin to achieve their common goal, improving the living-conditions of the people and to ensure a bright future.

This was stated by Zheng Xiaosong, Vice Minister of the International Department of CPC while speaking at a round-table conference held here at local hotel on Tuesday. The conference was largely attended by the members of the Parliaments, senior diplomats, retired civil and military officials, besides media personnel.

The event was arranged jointly be Pakistan-China Institute and the Chinese embassy. Minster of Port and Shipping Mir Hasil Bazanjo and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery and Acting Chinese ambassador Zhao Lijian were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Senate Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) senator Mushahid Hussain Syed introduced the guest and briefed the role of CPC in strengthening Sino-Pak all-dimensional strategic relationship.

Zheng Xiaosong gave comprehensive talks on achievements of sixth plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee that held in Beijing on November, 24-27. He also highlighted China’s repaid socio-economic development and the role of CPC in giving boost to their relationship with neighbor-hood countries particularly Pakistan. He also underlined the importance of CPEC in the bilateral relations, stating that its success is imperative for smooth functioning of One Belt One road’s initiative given by President Xi Jingping and that is being supported by more than 100 countries.

About the Sino-Pak brotherly relations, Zheng said these are as strong as steel, which are also regarded unique one in state-to-state relationship.

He re-assured on behalf of the Chinese government that the benefit of the CPEC will bring tremendous benefit to the people of Pakistan across the board. The CPC, he said is willing to work with the country’s political parties to maintain consensus on its modalities and implementation process.

He expressed the hope that Sino-Pak relationship will keep alive like sun-shin and go deep in the heart of the people of the two countries for shared destiny and common development. —INP