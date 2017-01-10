China to set up National Supervisory Commission

Beijing

China will establish a national supervisory commission and push the stipulation of a law on national supervision, as part of efforts to reform the state supervisory system, according to an official communique.

The communique was released after the seventh plenary session of the 18th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China held from January 6 to January 8.

China has begun to pilot supervisory system reform in Beijing Municipality and the provinces of Shanxi and Zhejiang.

The pilot work will see the establishment of local supervisory commissions at three levels – provincial, municipal and county – in order to form an integrated supervision system that will be “unified, authoritative and efficient,” the communique said.

The new supervisory system will integrate the functions of current supervision authorities, corruption prevention agencies, as well as departments for handling bribery.—Xinhua