China to Japan: Don’t distort facts about Diaoyu Islands

Beijing

China’s defense ministry on Friday urged Japan not to distort the facts about the Diaoyu Islands issue. The remarks came in response to Japanese media reports that Japanese navy ships would be sent to urge Chinese naval ships to leave if they come within about 12 nautical miles of the islands.China’s position on the Diaoyu Islands is consistent and clear, said a press release on the ministry’s website. The Diaoyu Island and its adjacent islets have been an inherent part of Chinese territory since ancient times, and China has every right to navigate and patrol its territorial waters near Diaoyu Islands, said the press release.—Xinhua