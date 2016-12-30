China to build more high-speed railways in five years

Beijing

China will build more high-speed railways as part of its efforts to establish a comprehensive transport system during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

According to a white paper issued Thursday by the State Council Information Office, China would increase length of high-speed railways in service to 30,000 kilometers by 2020, linking more than 80 percent of its big cities.

The country would renovate 30,000 kilometers of expressways and provide tarmac and cement roads and shuttle bus services for administrative villages with necessary conditions, while all villages would have access to mail service, it reported.

China will build commuting circles of 1 to 2 hours between the central cities and between central and peripheral cities, and one-hour commuting circles between central cities and key peripheral towns.

With priority focused on public transit, China will speed up the development of its urban rail and bus rapid transit, and other means of high-capacity public transport, according to the white paper. By 2020, intercity railway networks will be completed in several urban agglomerations including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta areas.

The white paper said more efforts would be made in cities with 3 million or more residents to form urban rail transport networks, and about 3,000 kilometers of new tracks will be added to the current urban rail transit system. China will also move to build integrated transport hubs, promote the green and intelligent development of transport services and improve safety in the transport industry, it said.—APP