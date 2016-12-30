China to build $1.5b power line across Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Beijing

State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 MW power transmission line in Pakistan in a project valued at $1.5 billion, a statement issued by the PM House said on Friday, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in the country.

The high-capacity transmission line will be the first of its kind in Pakistan and will link Matiari town, near a new power station, to Lahore city, a key link in transmission infrastructure.

An agreement on the project was signed on Thursday in Beijing between Mohammad Younus Dagha, secretary of water and power, and Shu Yinbiao, chairman of State Grid Corporation of China, the statement

Construction will begin in January, and should take about 20 months, said a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office.

The project is the latest in a series of big Chinese investments, most of which fall under a planned $55 billion worth of projects for a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government also signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese company to produce electricity from garbage and agricultural waste in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The agreement was signed during Murad Shah’s visit to the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation in Beijing.

Under the MoU, CSIC and its sister company Dewe Group Holding Co. Ltd (DGHOL) will produce electricity from garbage lifted in Karachi. The Chinese company will also generate power from agricultural waste collected from rural areas of Sindh, he said.

Besides shipbuilding, the CSIC has expertise in producing electricity from garbage. It is also involved in producing wind power, the spokesman said. The agreement was signed by Sindh Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon, CSIC Vice President Qian Jianping and DGHOL Vice President Ji Yutao.

The two companies will send their experts to Sindh to asses the investment required and decide a way forward.

During the meeting, CM Murad also invited CSIC to initiate a wind power generation project in Sindh. A team from the Chinese company will visit Sindh to look into wind power, the CM’s spokesman said.