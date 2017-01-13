China to bail out Pakistan from water insecurity

Shahrukh Syed

Islamabad

China has desired not to limit itself for the building of Diamer-Bhasha dam only, but also want to ensure water security to Pakistan by capitalizing the potential of water storage and hydropower generation the Indus basin has.

And to this effect, China will send soon its experts to examine and study the Indus basin’s potential, a senior official of the ministry of water and power told Pakistan Observer.

The Chinese experts will hold a series of meetings with Wapda’s top mandarins in addition to visiting the various sides of Indus basin. They will also study the Wapda’s 2025 Vision and then Chinese will make their mind how to exploit of the potential of increasing the water storage capacity of Pakistan and hydro generation of the country.

Both sides are in touch with each to make the projects ensuring the water security to Pakistan as part of CPEC projects.

The decision to exploit full hydel potential of Indus basin was taken during the sixth meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC recently held in Beijing. The decision is being perceived as vital and strategic one given Pak-India worsening ties mainly because of legal battle on hydropower projects being communicated on Pakistan’s rivers by India.

India is exerting influence on World Bank to subscribe its view point owing to which there is stalemate in the formation of court of arbitration as being demanded by Pakistan under 1960 Indus Waters Treaty to resolve the water disputes. World Bank is the broker of Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan.

The per capita water availability is dwindling with every passing day in Pakistan, putting the food security at risk.

The per capita water availability in Pakistan has dwindled by over 406 percent from 5,260 cubic metres in 1951 to 1,038 cubic metres in 2010, only marginally above the 1,000 cubic metres per person threshold value under the global criteria.

“If the status quo continues, then by 2020, the water availability in Pakistan would further plummeted to 877 cubic meters per annum, which will further go down to an alarmingly level of 575 cubic feet in 2050,” Wapda’s water report says.

The report highlighted that Pakistan’s storage capacity is just for 30 days, whereas India has the ability to store water for 120-220 days.

Meanwhile, Egypt has 1,000 days water storage capacity only on River Nile, America 900 days on River Colorado, Australia 600 and South Africa has the ability to store water for 500 days on River Orange.

The agriculture productivity in Pakistan in the wake of just 30 days water storage capacity has also alarmingly tumbled because of the water scarcity and its contribution towards gross domestic product (GDP) has lowered by 21.8 percent of GDP.”

Pakistan wanted to build Diamer-Basha dam not only for enhancing water storage capacity but also for hydrogenation, but the donor agencies like World Bank refused to fund the project arguing the site of the project is in disputed area.

The bank also communicated saying if Pakistan manages NoC (No Objection Certificate), then it will not hesitate to finance the project. The Manila based Asian Development Bank which earlier agreed to fund the project later on refused saying if World Bank agrees to fund, then it will also provide financing. The ADB had also adopted the stance that it cannot provide the huge funding for the mega project and if a consortium of donors headed by World Bank is arranged then it would also fund the project.

The cost of the project has now increased to $ 14 billion. Two months back, ministry of water and power had briefed the prime minister for financing the dam portion of the dam from indigenous resources. The dam portion requires amount of $3.7 billion. From the PSDP (Public Sector Development program) Rs60 billion if allocated every year, then Pakistan will be able to erect the dam portion.