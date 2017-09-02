China, Tajikistan agree to forge comprehensive strategic partnership

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon here on Thursday, agreeing to establish comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Applauding Tajikistan’s support for the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said both sides should synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Tajikistan’s national development strategy for the period up to 2030.

The two countries should cooperate more in transportation, energy, ports and network infrastructure development to improve all-round connectivity, Xi said.

The Chinese president suggested both sides break new ground in agriculture, industrial capacity cooperation and scientific innovation.

Xi encouraged Tajikistan to establish links with Chinese financial institutions, the Silk Road Fund and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, saying China is willing to work with Tajikistan to facilitate trade and investment.

As countries with great ancient civilization, China and Tajikistan can have more exchanges in culture, education and youth, according to Xi.

As rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China will work with Tajikistan for SCO progress in politics, the economy, security, culture cooperation and external exchanges, Xi said.

He said the SCO members should intensify partnerships in security, connectivity and trade, and foster an integrated development in the region.

Rahmon described China as a “good neighbor, partner and brother” and praised the close cooperation in politics, culture, trade and investment. Tajikistan backs the Silk Road Economic Belt and will work with China to expand partnership in finance, agriculture, water resources, energy and mining, among others, Rahmon said.

He said Tajikistan looks forward to more coordination with China in regional and international affairs and more cooperation in law enforcement and security.