China supports dialogue on Korean Peninsula nuke issue

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China said on Tuesday that it supports relevant parties in conducting dialogue and contact in order to find a solution to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily press briefing when commenting on reports saying that the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are working on a meeting between DPRK senior representatives and former U.S. government officials.

“The root of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue lies in the differences between the DPRK and the United States,” Geng said, stressing that China always supports relevant parties, including the DPRK and the United States, in strengthening communication to enhance mutual understanding and in finding a solution through dialogue and consultation.

Under the current circumstances, China hopes that relevant parties can make more efforts in this regard and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and properly resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, said Geng.