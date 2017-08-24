China support to Pakistan on regional, int’l issues reiterated

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Wednesday. During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lauded Pakistan’s contributions and great sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism. Wang Yi further said the international community should fully recognize these efforts. He also reaffirmed China’s continuing and firm support to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen all-weather strategic friendship with Pakistan. The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest. Pakistan and China agreed to continue close consultations on efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Trilateral Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s meeting. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua “Pakistan is at the forefront of the counter-terrorism efforts. For many years, it has made positive efforts and great sacrifices for combating terrorism and made important contributions to upholding world peace and regional stability,” The spokesperson also hoped that the United States and Pakistan could carry out counter-terrorism cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and make concerted efforts for regional security and stability. “China attaches great importance to the Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and maintains that the sound and steady Pakistan-Afghanistan relations serve the common interests of the two countries and the region at large,” she added. She said not long ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Afghanistanand Pakistan upon invitation and mediated for the improvement of their relations and the advancement of the reconciliation process in Afghanistan. During the visit of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two countries showed goodwill towards each other and what needed to be mentioned was that they agreed to set up the bilateral crisis management mechanism, she added. Going forward, she said, the key was that the two sides needed to conduct concrete consultations on how to put that mechanism into effective function so as to work out viable methods to truly bring the role of the mechanism into full play. The spokesperson said recently, Pakistan and Afghanistan had conducted a series of friendly engagements and dialogues which were appreciated by the Chinese side. “We hope that the two sides can continue to take positive measures to improve their relations. In the process of the improvement of their relations, as their friend and neighbour, China is willing to continuously play a constructive role as its capacity allows,” she added. Responding to a question about President Trump’s intention to development closer relations with India, she said, “We welcome the normal and friendly relations developed between the United States and India as long as the relations do not harm the interests of other countries and can contribute to regional peace, stability and development.” Hua Chunying hoped that the normal development of the US-India relations could play a constructive role in regional peace and stability. “As for whether the development of the closer US-India relations will affect China-India relations, the growth of friendly relations between China and any other country will not target any third party and we hope the growth of US-India relations will not target any third party, either.” She hoped the trilateral relations among China, the United States and Indiacould constitute a virtuous interaction since that serve the common interests of the international community and the fundamental interests of the people in the three countries. Regarding India’s joining the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers Group) and its listing in the 1267 Committee, she said, “We have stated our position multiple times and I will not repeat it.” She said the Indian side should think it over or reflect on what impact had its recent illegal trespass of the boundary in Dong Long had on the Chinese people. The fact that India illegally crossed the boundary was clear-cut, the excuse was absurd and the logic could not hold water, she added. “We have also taken note of the recent words and deeds of India and hope that India can live up to his words and translate its remarks that it hopes to develop friendly relations with its neighbors into concrete policies,” she added.

Related