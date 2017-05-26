China stresses int’l coop in fighting terrorism

Moscow

China expects the international community to enhance cooperation on law enforcement and security management to better fight terrorism, top Chinese security official said here on Wednesday.

Meng Jianzhu, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed the importance of anti-terrorism cooperation at a senior representative conference on international security affairs held in Moscow.

Representatives from 95 countries and international organizations attended the conference.

Against the backdrop of increasingly complex and grim situation of fighting international terrorism, it can be drawn from past experience that strengthening joint work of the international community on law enforcement and security management is an essential and effective way to cope with terrorism, Meng said when delivering a keynote speech at the conference.

Unswervingly opposed to all forms of terrorism, the Chinese government has been dedicated to pushing forward international cooperation in this field, he said.

Meanwhile, Meng warned that when new challenges are emerging in the era of information revolution, cyber terrorism is posing severe threats to the world security.

In this context, China is willing to contribute, on the basis of mutual respect and consultation on a equal footing, to building an international cooperation mechanism for preventing and combating cyber terrorism.—Xinhua