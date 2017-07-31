China shows off military might on army’s 90th anniversary

PLA capable of defeating all invading enemies: Xi

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has the confidence and capability to defeat all invading enemies and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after reviewing a grand military parade at the Zhurihe military training base in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to mark the PLA’s 90th founding anniversary.

The PLA also has the confidence and capability to build a stronger military and make new and greater contribution to realizing China’s two centenary goals and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, and safeguarding world peace, Xi added.

Meanwhile, China has showcased its real combat capabilities in a military parade.

This is the first military parade held at the PLA’s most advanced training camp, which is also the biggest in Asia. It is also the first time China has held a parade to celebrate the founding of the PLA.

The spectacle involved more than 12,000 troops, 600 pieces of military hardware and more than 100 aircraft of various types and helicopters representing the Chinese military’s most cutting-edge technology.

All officers and soldiers in the parade are from actual combat units, from cyber warfare to rocket force. More than 40 percent of the presented equipment is debut first time for a parade. The parade was held to mark the PLA’s 90th founding anniversary, which falls on Aug. 1.

President Xi further said, the PLA must regard combativeness as the sole and fundamental benchmark, focus on war preparedness, and forge an elite and powerful force that is always “ready for fight, capable of combat, and sure to win,” Xi said while addressing the parade.

He also called on the officers and soldiers to build the army with better political awareness, strengthen the army through reform, develop the army with science and technology, and govern the army according to law, in order to push for the modernization of national defense and the military in all respects.—INP

Related