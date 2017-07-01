China to set up quality institutions of vocational training in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan is our friend and we will provide all kinds of support in the field of vocational training as well.This was stated by the Director China Cultural Centre Yu Xi.

The Chinese third Secretary Xing Liyen visited National Vocational & Training Commission and met Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema.

The Executive Director briefed the delegation about NAVTTC. He revealed that establishment of new institutions on CPEC and up gradation of existing institutions is our priority.

A group of 20 instructors is leaving for China next month. Chinese cultural counsellor extended full support in this connection and reiterated that CPEC required strong TVET sector in Pakistan.

For this purpose Pakistan needs to train its youth on state of the art technology and China will provide full support in this connection.

Executive Director NAVTTC further revealed that the Govt has approved training 100,000 youth every year.