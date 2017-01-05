China seeking political solution to Syrian crisis

Beijing

A special envoy of the Chinese government on the Syrian issue will travel to Geneva, the European Union, Turkey and Russia in efforts to work on a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

“The visit of Xie Xiaoyan is aimed at enhancing communication with the parties concerned, supporting global efforts in promoting peace and pushing forward a political solution at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing Wednesday in Beijing.

“China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been playing a positive and constructive role in resolving the Syrian crisis,” Geng added.

Recently, the Syrian government and major opposition groups reached a nationwide ceasefire deal and agreed to start peace talks, which brought new opportunity for a political solution to the Syrian issue, Geng said.

The UN Security Council last Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Syria cease-fire arrangement brokered by Russia and Turkey, as well as new peace talks among conflicting parties set to be held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan.

Xie, China’s former ambassador to Iran and Ethiopia as well as representative to the African Union, was appointed the special envoy on the Syrian issue in March 2016, with the aim of better promoting dialogue, contributing Chinese wisdom and communicating with other parties to facilitate a solution.—Xinhua