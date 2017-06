Our Correspondent

Beijning

China has expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of Ahmadpur East oil tranker tragedy in which many innocent lives were lost.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said “Saddened by this tragic accident, we mourn for the victims and express our sympathy with the bereaved families and the injured. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his visit to Pakistan, has conveyed in person the condolences of the Chinese side to the Pakistani side”.