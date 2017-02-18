China, Russian leaders strongly condemn Sehwan terror attack

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President XI Jinping, and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, have condemned the terrorist attack on a Sufi shrine at Sehwan Sharif which claimed lives of 88 innocent people.

The President and the Prime Minister, in thier messages to President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, have expressed deep sympathy with Pakistani people for the tragic losses.

President Xi Jinping, in his mesage to President Mamnoon Hussain, said, “I was shocked to learn of the serious terrorist attack in Sehwan District of Sindh province, which caused severe casualties.”

He said the Chinese people would like to express our deep sympathy to the Pakistani people for the tragic losses. “On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and in my own name, I extend deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families,” he said.

The President said that China opposes terrorism in all its manifestations and strongly condemns this deadly terrorist attack in Sehwan. “We will stand ready to firmly support Pakistan in its effort to fight terrorism, maintain national stability and safeguard its people.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, in his message to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that he was shocked to learn that the severe terrorist attack in Sehwan District of Sindh Province of Pakistan has caused heavy casualties.

The Premier said, “The Chinese side strongly condemns this attack. On behalf of the Chinese Government, I extend deep condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families.”

He said, “China is firmly opposed to all forms of terrorism and will, as always, support the unremitting efforts of the Pakistani Government and people to safeguard national security and stability and fight against terrorism.

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan and offered support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a press briefing said, we strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved,” Geng said.

Meanwhile,Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sindh province.

“Nothing can justify this barbaric crime. We hope that those behind it will bear the punishment they deserve,” a statement by Putin said.

“I would like to reaffirm our readiness to further step up counter-terrorist cooperation with partners in Pakistan in the bilateral setting and also as part of broader international efforts.”

Vladimir Putin passed on words of sympathy to the victims’ families and friends and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.