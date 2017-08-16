China, Russia push for talks after N Korea backs off

Monitoring Report

CHINA and Russia on Tuesday pushed for talks to defuse the “confrontational spiral” between the United States and North Korea after Kim Jong-Un stepped back from a planned missile strike near Guam.

The North Korean leader said he would wait and see how the United States behaved before deciding whether to execute the planned launch of four missiles over Japan towards the tiny US territory in the Pacific.

Some analysts suggested Kim was opening a possible path to de-escalating tensions, which spiked dramatically with recent bellicose exchanges between US President Donald Trump and Pyongyang. The North’s official KCNA news agency said Kim was briefed on the “plan for an enveloping fire at Guam” during an inspection on Monday of the Strategic Force command in charge of the nuclear-armed state’s missile units.

But it said Kim would “watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees” before executing any order.

“In order to defuse the tensions and prevent the dangerous military conflict on the Korean peninsula.