Beijing/Moscow

Deeper mutual trust between China and Russia will ensure smooth cooperation on joint space exploration, which has clear military use and will also benefit both countries’ aeronautic and space undertakings, experts said. China and Russia plan to sign an agreement in October on joint space exploration from 2018 and 2022, which would benefit both nations particularly in manned and future missions to the moon, CGTN reported on Wednesday.

The bilateral agreement will cover five areas including lunar to deep space exploration, special materials development, collaborations in the area of satellite systems, Earth remote sensing, and space debris research.

“China’s and Russia’s respective cooperation with some Western countries in aerospace sometimes is hindered by trust issue as aeronautic and space developments are closely related to military fields,” Wang Ya’nan, deputy editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Tuesday. The joint space exploration between China and Russia would be easier as the two shared deeper mutual trust, Wang noted

The October agreement between China and Russia will be the first to cover a partnership spanning five years, a period that allows for more ambitious plans and goals to be achieved, CGTN said. Wang said that China and Russia need each other to extend space exploration. “Russia’s space industry has faced various problems, especially brain drain and shortage of funds after the collapse of the Soviet Union. And its role in the development of international space station has become replaceable,” Wang said.—Agencies