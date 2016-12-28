China renews calls for tighter cyberspace security

Observer Report

Beiujing

China’s top cy-bersecurity body reaffirmed its commitment to height-ened cybersecurity surveil-lance on Tuesday, calling for increased scrutiny of local and foreign technology used in industries deemed critical to the national interest.

A strategy document, re-leased by the Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC), laid out the frame-work for a controversial cy-bersecurity law released in November, which foreign business groups say could bar overseas firms from competing in the market.