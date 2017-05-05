China renews blue alert for sandstorms

Beijing

The national weather observatory continued its blue alert for sandstorms on Thursday, forecasting windy and dusty weather in north China in the next three days.

From Thursday to Saturday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Shaanxi, and the western part of northeast China will be affected by the dust, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Meanwhile, a strong cold front will sweep north China including areas of Inner Mongolia and northeast regions, bringing a temperature drop of up to 12 degrees Celsius, said the NMC.

Since Wednesday, the country’s northern areas have witnessed the most severe sandstorms this year, affecting more than 10 provincial-level regions and covering an area of 1.63 million square kilometers, NMC data showed.

The sandstorms have resulted in serious air pollution. Most monitoring stations in Beijing showed PM10 and PM2.5 readings of more than 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter and over 400 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, as of noon Thursday.

China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Meanwhile, Some 8,880 firefighters, including 3,090 forest police, are battling a fire that broke out on Tuesday in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The fire has reportedly spread to 10,000 hectares in the Bilahe Beidahe forest in the Greater Hinggan Mountains.

Fire prevention headquarters said the blaze has been mostly brought under control and it had not expanded further as of 3 p.m.

However, strong wind and poor visibility have prevented planes from transporting fire fighters and food, and the soldiers have had to walk or take armored vehicles to move around.

An initial investigation found the fire was caused by illegal dumping of burning residue by a local furnace worker, who has been detained for further investigation.—Xinhua