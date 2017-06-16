China releases first report on science popularization capacity

Beijing

A report on China’s science popularization capacity from 2006 to 2016 was released Thursday. Issued by China Research Institute for Science Popularization and Social Sciences Academic Press, the report marks the first time China has released a blue book on the development of its science popularization capacity. According to Xu Yanhao, vice president of the China Association for Science and Technology, a country’s science popularization capacity refers to its general capability to provide the public with products and services that popularize science.

The capacity includes scientific works.—Xinhua