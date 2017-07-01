China releases evidence of Indian army’s ‘transgression’ into its territory

Beijing

“The Donglang region belongs to Chinese territory and it is very clear the conditions of the threshold where the areas are that were trespassed by the Indian troops,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said. “This is an undeniable fact that Indian troops have trespassed the boundary and is violating our historical boundary conventions and as well as promises by the Indian government.”

According to the Chinese interpretation of events, Indian guards crossed into the Donglang region earlier in June and obstructed work on a road on a plateau, a Reuters report said.

The two sets of troops then confronted each other close to a highly strategic valley controlled by China that separates India from Bhutan – a close Indian ally – and gives China access to the so-called Chicken’s Neck, a slither of land that connects India to its remote northeastern regions.

China says that unlike other parts of their shared border, the delineation of the frontier with Sikkim is settled, and it has the right to develop the area. The Nathu La Pass, which lies on the frontier between Sikkim and Tibet, was the site of a fierce border clash between Chinese and Indian troops in 1967. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, India’s army chief visited the mountainous state of Sikkim bordering China on the same day, where tensions have flared after Beijing accused New Delhi of sending troops into its territory and obstructing the construction of a road.

Small incursions and troop stand-offs are common along other parts of China and India’s contested 3,500 km frontier, but a flare-up near strategically positioned Sikkim is rare. —Reuters