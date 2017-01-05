China rejects India’s allegation on issue of Masood Azhar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

China on Thursday vehemently rejected India’s allegation on blocking its bid to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

Denying the allegation of China’s double standard on the issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement at a regular news briefing that China has adopted professional attitude in deciding the matter.

“With regard to the listing matter of the security council 1267 committee the so called double standards adopted by China on this relevant issue is not true. We take action based on solid evidence that is the standard upheld by us,” he added.

The statement further said, “The allegation that China adopts “double standards “on the UN Security Council 1267 Committee listing matter does not stand. Because China uses one standard only on this matter, which is taking solid evidence as the basis, and China has been participating in a positive and constructive way in the relevant discussions in the 1267 Committee following the spirit of objectivity, fairness and professionalism.

Members of the committee differ on the listing application submitted by the relevant country.