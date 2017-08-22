China to promote financing guarantee for small firms, rural sector

Beijing

China will boost financing guarantee services for small and micro businesses and the rural sector, according to rules released by the cabinet Monday.

Financing guarantee companies should offer more services for small and micro businesses and the rural sector at relatively low rates, according to the rules published under a State Council decree signed by Premier Li Keqiang.

Local governments should increase fiscal support for such companies while information technology such as big data should be adopted to better meet the demands of small firms and rural development, the rules stated. For the same purpose, government-backed financing guarantee companies will be supported, and cooperation between the government, banks and financing guarantee companies will be promoted, according to the rules. The government is working to channel funding to small and micro businesses and rural sector, which are usually less favored by banks due to higher credit risks than state-owned giants and other sectors. —Xinhua