China, Portugal to step up cooperation under Belt, Road Initiative

Lisbon

China and Portugal have pledged to deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure project spanning dozens of countries. Mutually beneficially cooperation between China and Portugal has great potential for the initiative, said China’s top legislator Zhang Dejiang while meeting here with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Zhang, who paid an official friendly visit to Portugal from Monday to Wednesday, noted that Portugal, with its advantageous geographic location, is a strategic propeller for the development of the Belt and Road project.

Proposed by China in 2013, the initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes.

Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, also expressed hope that Portugal and China could further cooperation under the grand project in order to achieve win-win results.

The Portuguese prime minister, for his part, said that Portugal is an active supporter and participant of the initiative.

Portugal is ready to deepen cooperation with China in such areas as new energy, agricultural products and infrastructure, as well as in culture, education and tourism, Costa said.

Costa added that Portugal welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and will provide a fair and convenient business environment for them.—Xinhua