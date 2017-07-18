China, Poland to turn Belt & Road Initiative for closer cooperation

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China and Poland should seize the new opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative and “China-CEE 16+1 mechanism” to deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, China’s top legislator Zhang Dejiang has said.

Zhang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), paid an official friendly visit to Poland between July 12 and July 16, during which he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and parliamentary leaders.

During his meeting with Duda, Zhang said that traditional friendship between the two peoples is consolidated. In the past two years, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Duda exchanged visits and the two nations work to build a comprehensive strategic partnership, which opens a new chapter in the Sino-Polish relations, Zhang said.

China, Zhang said, attaches great importance to developing relations with Poland and regards Poland as an important cooperation partner in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the European Union (EU).

The two sides should seize the new opportunities generated by the Belt and Road Initiative and “China-CEE 16+1 mechanism”, so as to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and investment, and to forge ahead with bilateral relations, Zhang said.

Duda praised China’s development, saying that his country looks forward to deepening cooperation through construction of Belt and Road Initiative projects, strengthening communication and coordination on international issues, safeguarding common interests and continuously enriching the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.