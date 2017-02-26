China peacekeepers depart for S. Sudan

Beijing

Seven China peacekeeping police officers departed Beijing for South Sudan on a one-year mission early Sunday, according the Ministry of Public Security.

The sixth team of China peacekeeping police to South Sudan were selected by police authority in east China’s Zhejiang province. They have all attended peacekeeping training including the situation in mission zone, international law, first aid, driving, English and shooting, and have passed UN examinations, the ministry said.

The Ministry has since 2000 sent 2,458 police officers to nine UN peacekeeping mission zones in Timor Leste, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo,Liberia, Afghanistan, Sudan, Haiti, South Sudan and Cyprus—Xinhua