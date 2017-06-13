China, Pakistan enjoy all-weather strategic partnership: FO Spokesperson

Beijing

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners enjoying relationship that runs long and deep. “At the sidelines of the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, President Xi Jinping held friendly talks with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif many times,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here. Regarding update of two Chinese nations abducted in Pakistan, he said, “At present, we are coordinating with the Pakistani government to do our best and step up efforts in verifying relevant information”.—APP