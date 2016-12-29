China okays inclusion of 3 Sindh projects into CPEC

Gwadar master city plan to bring economic stability

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chinese authorities have in principle approved inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor of three development projects in Sindh including the Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zones, Sindh Chief Ministaer House said Thursday.

The decision was taken in the 6th Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee meeting regarding CPEC held in Beijing.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairman Mr Wang Xiaotao.

In his opening remarks, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the significance of development projects in Gwadar, making a case for the master city plan and related projects in the city which he said are likely to bring socio-economic stability to Gwadar, according to the CPEC website.

The minister stressed upon timely completion of the Gwader water supply project, hospital and technical institute projects in order to facilitate residents of the area, and appreciated Chinese commitment to supporting the mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters.

He added that one industrial zone in each province has been identified and selected on the basis of its market attraction and principles of business.

After a presentation by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah, the JCC decided to include the projects and asked the Sindh government to present a feasibility report within next three months.

It was expected that the Chinese government would announce financing of $1 billion for the completion of the three projects under the CPEC.

