China offers anchor of stability, growth in uncertain world: Li

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China offers “an anchor of stability and growth” in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.

China is opening new sectors of its economy to investment and improving access to many others while ensuring that all businesses registered in China are treated equally, Li wrote.

Beijing’s renewed calls for openness and defense of globalization stand in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s vision of “America First”.

The world is a community of shared destiny,” Li wrote.

“It’s far preferable for countries to trade goods and services and bond through investment partnerships than to trade barbs and build barriers. Should differences arise, it behooves us all to discuss them with respect and a keen sense of equality.”

At home, Li said China is continuing with structural reforms. Li said Beijing is also working with business communities on retraining programs. In 2016, 700,000 workers once employed in downsized industries moved on to new jobs, Li said.