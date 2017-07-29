China: Nawaz disqualification Pakistan’s internal issue

Observer Report

Beijing

China termed Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from the public office as Pakistan’s internal matter and said, it does not affect their socio-economic cooperative partnership, even in the context of Belt and Road’s initiative.

When asked to comment on the ruling of Supreme Court of Pakistan relating to Nawaz Sharif’s removal from the office of the Prime Minister, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said they have noted relevant reports. He made the remarks when his attention was drawn towards the Court’s judgment on Panama’s case, at a regular press briefing.

This, he said “is the internal affair of Pakistan. As a friendly neighbor, China hopes that all parties and sections in Pakistan can prioritize state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity and stability, and keep focusing on the economic and social development.”

The all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of times. We believe that the China-Pakistan strategic cooperative partnership will not be affected by the change of the situation inside Pakistan.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continue jointly building the Belt and Road and build a community of shared future, which serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and promotes peace and development of the region and beyond, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Chinese media widely reported the Court’s judgment on Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, stating the Country’s top court unanimously removed him on corruption charges.