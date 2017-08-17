China Mechanical & Electrical Machinery exhibition next month

Lahore

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry wouldco-sponsor a three-day mega event of 1st Annual China Mechanical and Electrical Machinery exhibition to be held at Lahore Expo Center from September 9, 2017, said PCJCCI President Mr. Wang Zihai here Wednesday.

Mr. Wang said that trade fair was being jointly organized by E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Limited and Linyi Trade City China with the extensive support of PCJCCI. The purpose to plan such an exhibition and trade fair was to bring Chinese and Pakistani companies together for mutual cooperation in the relevant fields, he said and added that the expo was mainly planned by some of the biggest Chinese Companies who were seeking for the Pakistani top businessmen to participate in this mega trade fair.

He said that PCJCCI had invited more than 250 Chinese companies to participate in this trade fair to exhibit/showcase their products for highlighting products’ features and eventually to find JV (joint venture) partners in these key segments of economy.

While, Chinese organizer of this event, Mr. Fa said that top level Chinese companies related to machinery manufacturing were participating in the expo and the sectors for exhibition mainly included construction machinery, energy vehicles, water treatment technology, precision machinery, electrochemical, electric appliances, household appliances, building material, tube industry, plastic industry, laser marking machines, commercial and trading, hydraulic pressure machinery, lighting, advertising material, labour protection products and Kitchenware etc.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif highlighted the significance of this trade fair for Pakistani manufacturing companies. He said, this mega trade fair was organized by the joint efforts of PCJCCI and E-Commerce Gateway. “We are trying our level best to attract Chinese investors in potential market of Pakistan and relevant stake holders must participate to encourage our endeavors for mutual development,” he said and assured that PCJCCI was putting utmost efforts in making this exhibition successful and advantageous for Pakistani and Chinese brethren.

To ensure the participation of each and every relevant Pakistani company, he mentioned, the joint chamber was directly arranging the meetings of Chinese organizers of this trade fair with Pakistani machinery manufacturing companies so that they could know the prospects available for them in this event.

The PCJCCI invited all the relevant stakeholders to participate in this mega event and assures full cooperation to facilitate any candidates interested to participate or meet with Chinese, he concluded.—APP