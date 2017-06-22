China may once again block India’s UN move to ban JeM chief

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China may once again block India’s move at the United Nations to put Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the Security Council’s blacklist for his alleged involvement in militancy.

China hinted on Tuesday at blocking the ban once again, saying that disagreements continue to prevail in the UN Committee related to terrorism issues in this particular case, according to the Hindustan Times.

“We have talked about our position many times. We believe that the principles of objectivity and professionalism and justice shall be upheld,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

Geng was responding to a question whether there could be a forward movement over China’s repeated technical holds to block India’s move to get a UN ban on Azhar.