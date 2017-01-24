China lauds Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring security of Chinese people at the same time.

These efforts would pave way for increased economic activity in the region, he said in a meeting with National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (R) Nasir Khan Janjua.

The Advisor and the Chinese envoy exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries and the ways to further strengthen these ties.

Multiple areas including regional security stability and matters concerning the security of Chinese working in Pakistan came under discussion, according to a statement.

The National Security Advisor said: “China and Pakistan were remarkable countries and they cherished their long lasting friendship”.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would certainly be a milestone in further strengthening the bilateral relations between them. “This mega project has the potential to stream line infrastructure along the length of Pakistan and would usher a new era of economic prosperity for the whole region.”

Home Secretary Punjab, who also was present in the meeting, apprised the envoy and his team of the security measures taken up by the government of Punjab for the security of Chinese working in the province.

He stressed the need to formulate and coordinate a better security strategy and a more comprehensive joint mechanism for information sharing with the Chinese government.

The ambassador appreciated the initiatives of Punjab government and said Punjab government had accumulated good experience for the protection of Chinese.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the level and substance of bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen and diversify mutual cooperation for the sake of peace development and stability in the region.