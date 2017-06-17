China kindergarten blast caused by bomb, suspect dead

Beijing

An explosion that killed at least eight people and injured dozens outside a kindergarten in eastern China was caused by a homemade bomb, whose maker was himself killed in the blast, officials say. The explosion occurred at the entrance to a kindergarten in the city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province on Thursday afternoon. The local public security bureau on Friday rejected previous news reports suggesting that the explosion had been caused by a food stall’s gas cylinder. It said a 22-year-old man, surnamed Xu, had made the bomb at a room he rented near the kindergarten in Fengxian. Police said they found bomb-making material and carvings inside his room that said “die,” “death” and “destroy.”

According to the statement, the man suffered from an autonomic nervous system disorder with symptom like dizziness and problems with basic bodily functions.

Police have not yet provided a motive for the attack. It was revealed Friday that no teachers or children were among the dead or the wounded.

Officials later revised the death toll from seven to eight, saying two had died at the scene and six succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital. Xinhua news agency put the number of the wounded at 65, including eight who are in a critical condition.—Agencies