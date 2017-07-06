China invites foreign physicians to treat dissident

Beijing

American and German physicians have been invited to China to help treat a prominent Chinese dissident who is battling cancer.

Liu Xiaobo, who was awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize for his “struggle for fundamental human rights in China,” has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Liu was jailed by authorities in 2009 for “subversion” and thus cannot leave the country. The hospital where he is being treated in the northeastern city of Shenyang made the decision to seek foreign medical experts for help at the request of Liu’s family and in consultation with his Chinese doctors, media reported Wednesday.

A source close to Liu’s family confirmed that they made the request so Liu would receive the best possible treatment available.

“The fact that they specially chose the US and Germany suggests that the authorities are considering allowing Liu to travel to one of these two countries,” the source said.

The move comes ahead of President Xi Jinping’s attendance of a summit of the Group of 20 nations in the German city of Hamburg on Friday.—Xinhua